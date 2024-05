Finland’s Hesburger Group Enters Romania With Quick Service Restaurant In Ramnicu Valcea

Finland’s Hesburger Group Enters Romania With Quick Service Restaurant In Ramnicu Valcea. Quick service restaurant chain Hesburger is opening its first restaurant in Romania in Ramnicu Valcea and plans to open ten in all in its first year in business on this market, having allocated more than EUR8 million for investments. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]