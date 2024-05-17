Most Expensive Suburban Houses Are In Outskirts Of Bucharest And Cluj-Napoca

Most Expensive Suburban Houses Are In Outskirts Of Bucharest And Cluj-Napoca. The most expensive houses for sale in the outskirts of the major cities in Romania are located on the outskirts of Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca; the only places in the country where the square meter sells for over EUR2,000 are Feleacu and Salicea, both in Cluj County, an analysis by Imobiliare.ro (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]