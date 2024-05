TeraPlast Bistrita Seeks To Boost Share Capital By RON22.2M Tops

TeraPlast Bistrita Seeks To Boost Share Capital By RON22.2M Tops. Building materials producer TeraPlast Bistrita (TRP.RO) plans to increase its share capital by RON22.2 million at the most, by issuing 222,200,000 shares, with a nominal value of RON0.1 per share, the company said in a press statement. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]