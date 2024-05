District 4 City Hall plans new airport south of Bucharest

District 4 of Bucharest will set up a company together with the neighbouring Giurgiu county local authorities to develop a new airport under an investment estimated at EUR 2 billion, announced district's mayor Daniel Baluta - expected to hold his seat after the local elections this June.