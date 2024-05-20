Moldova’s largest bank reports rising earnings as it prepares to list shares in Bucharest

Moldova's largest financial group, Moldova Agroind Bank (maib), which plans to list its shares at Bucharest Exchange, reported its net profit increased by 50% y/y to MDL 349 million (EUR 18.1 million) in Q1. The bank's listing depends on legislative amendments in Moldova related to the (...)