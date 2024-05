Romania's telecom group DIGI launches operations in Belgium

Romania's telecom group DIGI launches operations in Belgium. Romanian telecom operator DIGI Communications (BVB: DIGI) is launching operations in Belgium in partnership with Citymesh (part of IT group Cegeka), the mobile services being for the beginning provided partly through the network of the local operator Proximus, according to Economica.net. DIGI (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]