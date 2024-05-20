Depictions: Photo exhibition by Danielle van Zadelhoff to open at the National Museum of Art in Bucharest



Depictions, an exhibition of photography by Dutch artist Danielle van Zadelhoff, is scheduled to open at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) this month. The exhibition is meant as a dialogue between contemporary art and the works of the old masters. Some of the photographs will be (...)