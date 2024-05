US Veeam Software Boosts Romania Turnover by 25% in 2023, To RON330M, with RON17M Profit

US Veeam Software Boosts Romania Turnover by 25% in 2023, To RON330M, with RON17M Profit. Veeam Software Romania, the local subsidiary of the US provider of solutions ensuring data availability and recovery, for 2023 reported turnover worth RON330.4 million (EUR66.4 million), up 25% from 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]