Solina Romania Reports RON280M Turnover for 2023, Up 40% YOY

Solina Romania Reports RON280M Turnover for 2023, Up 40% YOY. Solina Romania, the largest producer of ingredients for the food industry, in 2023 registered RON280 million turnover, 40% higher than in 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]