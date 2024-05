Pirelli Tyres Romania Generates RON134.7M Net Profit in 2023, Up 4%, amid RON4.393B Turnover

Tire maker Pirelli Tyres Romania, the local subsidiary of Italian giant Pirelli, currently owned by Chinese state-owned company China National Chemical, reported turnover worth RON4.393 million (EUR88.8 million) in 2023, slightly up from 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]