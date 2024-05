Enayati Medical City Rakes In 46% Higher Turnover in Q1/2024

Enayati Medical City Rakes In 46% Higher Turnover in Q1/2024. Medical city Enayati Medical City, the largest greenfield investments on the private healthcare market, carried out by cardiologist Wargha Enayati, ended the first quarter of 2024 with 46% higher turnover and by yearend expects EUR60 million turnover.