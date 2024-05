Nova Vita Hospital 2023 Turnover Tops RON40M, Up 11% YOY

Nova Vita Hospital 2023 Turnover Tops RON40M, Up 11% YOY. Nova Vita hospital of Targu-Mures, a 170-bed unit founded 14 years ago, ended 2023 with turnover worth almost RON42 million, up 11% from 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]