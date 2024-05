Kosarom Set to Invest EUR5.5M in Photovoltaic Panels in 2024

Group of firms Kosarom, founded by Neculai Apostol, will invest EUR5.5 million this year in photovoltaic panels for energy efficiency. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]