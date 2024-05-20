Romanian Liberal leader and ex-PM Nicolae Ciuc? to launch a book next month

Romanian Liberal leader and ex-PM Nicolae Ciuc? to launch a book next month. Nicolae Ciuc?, a former prime minister of Romania and the president of the National Liberal Party (PNL), is set to release a book in June. Titled Un osta? în slujba ??rii/A soldier in the country's service, the volume will be published by RAO, and the proceeds will be donated to charitable (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]