May 20, 2024

SelfDezign won the BIG SEE Interior Design Award 2024 in the Workplace category for designing Ezugi's office
May 20, 2024

SelfDezign, a local design and architecture firm, received the BIG SEE Interior Design Award 2024 for the best office design, a competition that awards the best architectural projects in Southeast Europe. The SelfDezign team, consisting of architect Irina Stoica, architect Daria (...)

Operating Leasing Market Ends 2023 With 12% Growth YoY The operating leasing market in Romania grew by 12% to 89,500 units under management in 2023, of which more than 90% are full service, according to the estimates of the Association of Operating Leasing Companies (ASLO), which comprises nine of the leading companies in the sector.

Deloitte: Up To USD2 Trillion Are Laundered Globally Every Year Recent crises have produced profound changes in all aspects of the business world, and the need for speed and flexibility of operations has added new categories of risks in the area of ??financial crime.

Competition Council Approves Takeover Of Three Meat Companies By Abatorul Peris Romania's Competition Council approved the transaction whereby Abator Peris S.A. intends to take over the companies Almado Total Distribution S.R.L., Cathedral Distribution S.R.L. and Policalita S.R.L. by Abatorul Peris.

Romania sends 88,000 cans of food to Gaza and is set to receive and treat Palestinian children Romania recently sent aid to the Gaza Strip through the maritime corridor from Cyprus and the new jetty constructed by the US in the northern part of the Palestinian enclave. The country is also set to receive and treat Palestinian children. Romania’s aid, which includes over 88,000 canned (...)

EUR 400,000 donations, bank loan: Bucharest mayor outlines 2024 campaign funding sources Bucharest mayor Nicu?or Dan received donations amounting to EUR 400,000 in the pre-electoral campaign, out of which EUR 100,000 from the Save Romania Union (USR), he explained at a press conference where he evaluated his mandate. Dan is running as an independent for a second mandate, backed (...)

Romania's financial supervisory body withdraws operating license of brokerage company after CEO was arrested Romania’s Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) has withdrawn the operating license of FAST Brokers after the company's head was arrested. Last year, the brokerage company won a three-year bid with the Romanian Army. Additionally, FAST Brokers won, as the sole bidder, the life insurance (...)

Eurostat: Romania Ranks Third In The European Union By Honey Exports In 2023 In 2023, European Union Member States imported 163,700 tons of natural honey worth a total of EUR359.3 million, from countries located outside the EU bloc, as per data released by the European Statistics Office (Eurostat) on Monday (May 20).

 


