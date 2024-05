Eurostat: Romania Ranks Third In The European Union By Honey Exports In 2023

Eurostat: Romania Ranks Third In The European Union By Honey Exports In 2023. In 2023, European Union Member States imported 163,700 tons of natural honey worth a total of EUR359.3 million, from countries located outside the EU bloc, as per data released by the European Statistics Office (Eurostat) on Monday (May 20). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]