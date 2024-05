OMV Petrom Commissions Largest Crude Oil Storage Tank In Romania, At Petrobrazi Refinery

OMV Petrom, the largest integrated energy producer in Southeastern Europe, commissioned a new crude oil tank, the largest in Romania, on the Petrobrazi refinery platform.