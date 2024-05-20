Romania sends 88,000 cans of food to Gaza and is set to receive and treat Palestinian children



Romania recently sent aid to the Gaza Strip through the maritime corridor from Cyprus and the new jetty constructed by the US in the northern part of the Palestinian enclave. The country is also set to receive and treat Palestinian children. Romania’s aid, which includes over 88,000 canned (...)