EUR 400,000 donations, bank loan: Bucharest mayor outlines 2024 campaign funding sources. Bucharest mayor Nicu?or Dan received donations amounting to EUR 400,000 in the pre-electoral campaign, out of which EUR 100,000 from the Save Romania Union (USR), he explained at a press conference where he evaluated his mandate. Dan is running as an independent for a second mandate, backed (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]