Romania’s Oradea Airport inaugurates new terminal

Romania’s Oradea Airport inaugurates new terminal. The airport serving Oradea, in northwest Romania, inaugurated a new terminal on Saturday, May 18. Covering an extended area of 12,500 sqm, it doubled the airport’s capacity to 800 passengers per hour. Under the same project, digitized systems were introduced to facilitate passenger and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]