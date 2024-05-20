Romanian company to launch "Lit?l?i" brand of traditional grilled sausages in New York

Romanian company to launch "Lit?l?i" brand of traditional grilled sausages in New York. Carmolimp, a Bra?ov-based company, has invested over EUR 1.5 million in developing the "Lit?l?i" brand for the mici, the traditional and popular Romanian grilled ground meat rolls. Although the product is intended for the Romanian market, it will be launched at an event on June 16 in New York, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]