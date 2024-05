Competition Council Approves Takeover Of Three Meat Companies By Abatorul Peris

Competition Council Approves Takeover Of Three Meat Companies By Abatorul Peris. Romania's Competition Council approved the transaction whereby Abator Peris S.A. intends to take over the companies Almado Total Distribution S.R.L., Cathedral Distribution S.R.L. and Policalita S.R.L. by Abatorul Peris. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]