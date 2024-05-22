Romanian Bogdan Deac receives wildcard in Bucharest stage of the 2024 Grand Chess Tour

Bogdan Deac, a key player on Romania's men's Olympic team, received a wildcard to compete in the Bucharest stage of the 2024 Grand Chess Tour, which will start on June 25. Deac, 22, one of the most valuable Romanian chess players according to the current world ranking, will be participating (...)