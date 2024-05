Germany increasingly more popular among Romanian tourists, report says

Romanian tourists made 760,000 trips with at least one overnight stay in Germany in 2023, which represents a roughly 22% increase from the year before, according to data from the German National Tourist Board (DZT). They spent a total of 8.5 million nights in Germany during their trips last