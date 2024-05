Profi 2023 Turnover Up 11% YoY To Nearly RON13B

Profi 2023 Turnover Up 11% YoY To Nearly RON13B. Supermarket and convenience store chain Profi ended 2023 with a turnover of RON12.9 billion, up 11% from 2022, but the advance is half the level reported in 2022 versus 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]