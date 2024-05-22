Bento Posts RON25.6M Operating Revenue, RON6.8M Net Profit In Q12B Intelligent Soft SA (Bento, Intellectually Curious - BENTO.RO) a Romanian entrepreneurial company that provides software development services and IT infrastructure and Cloud services, posted operating revenue of RON25.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, a 201% increase on the year-ago period.
Grup Feroviar Roman Eyes Nearly RON1.3B Turnover In 2024Grup Feroviar Roman, the most important company of the Grampet group and the leader of the rail freight transport market, targets a turnover of RON1.28 billion in 2024, higher than RON1.05 billion in 2023, according to company officials.