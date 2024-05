Pastry Shop Chain Dulcinella Reaches 20 Units In Romania

Pastry Shop Chain Dulcinella Reaches 20 Units In Romania. The Dulcinella brand, originating in the Republic of Moldova and present in Romania since 2019, has opened four new pastry shops, in the cities of Bucharest, Iasi and Suceava, following a total investment of over EUR300,000. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]