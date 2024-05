Transelectrica Extends Directorate Member Terms By Another Five Months

Transelectrica Extends Directorate Member Terms By Another Five Months. National power grid company Transelectrica (TEL.RO) on Wednesday informed shareholders and investors about the appointment of its directorate members and the directorate chairman on May 22, 2024, as the provisional members’ terms were due to end on May 24. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]