BRK Financial Group Signs Extension Of Loan Facility From CEC Bank

BRK Financial Group (BRK.RO), the only stockbroker listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on Wednesday announced the signing of an additional act to extend the facility agreement with CEC Bank for financing day-to-day operations.