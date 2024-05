M.I.S-Grup Rakes In EUR63.3M Turnover In 2023, Up 60% YoY

M.I.S-Grup Rakes In EUR63.3M Turnover In 2023, Up 60% YoY. Builder M.I.S-Grup based in Bistrita-Nasaud County and held by the Farcas Family, reported a turnover of RON312.9 million (EUR63.3 million) for 2023, up 60% year-over-year, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on finance ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]