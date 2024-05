Paval Holding Makes 52% Higher Net Profit In 2023

Paval Holding Makes 52% Higher Net Profit In 2023. Paval Holding, the special purpose vehicle of brothers Adrian and Dragos Paval, which they use for investments on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, among others, posted RON2.3 billion net profit in 2023, up 52% from the previous year, while revenue rose 36% to RON2.33 billion. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]