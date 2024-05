Netcity Telecom's 2023 Turnover Up 10% YoY To RON61.2M

Netcity Telecom's 2023 Turnover Up 10% YoY To RON61.2M. Netcity Telecom, the operator of the underground fiber optic network of Bucharest, ended 2023 with a 10% annual increase in turnover, to RON61.2 million (EUR12.3 million), in line with finance ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]