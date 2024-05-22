MedLife Shareholders, Mihai And Nicolae Marcu, Sell Company Shares Worth RON12M

MedLife Shareholders, Mihai And Nicolae Marcu, Sell Company Shares Worth RON12M. MedLife (M.RO) has informed the capital market on May 22 that Mihai Marcu, the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman of the Board of Directors, on May 20 sold a total of 2.04 million M shares, at a price of RON4.42 per share, which totals over RON9 million, as per a stock market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]