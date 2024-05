Cosmetics Retailer Douglas Romania Opens New Store, In Zalau; Reaches 43 Units Locally

Cosmetics Retailer Douglas Romania Opens New Store, In Zalau; Reaches 43 Units Locally. Perfumery and cosmetics retailer Douglas Romania has opened the 43rd store in the local market, in Zalau Value Center located in the town of Zalau, and plans to continue expansion in 2024. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]