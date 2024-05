Romania will not send troops to Ukraine, president says

Romania will not send troops to Ukraine, president says. President Klaus Iohannis, speaking in Zarnesti (central Romania) on May 22, stated that Romania will not send combatants to Ukraine while sending the Patriot anti-missile system will be decided by the State Security Council (CSAT). "Romania will not send combatants to Ukraine, the topic is (...)