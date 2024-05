Romanian CFA analysts turn pessimistic in April

Romanian CFA analysts turn pessimistic in April. The Macroeconomic Confidence Index calculated by the CFA Society Romania plunged by 12.3 points to 47.1 points at the end of April – moving in the pessimistic half of the 0-100 scale split in two by the 50-point neutral benchmark. The current economic conditions collapsed by a hard-to-justify (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]