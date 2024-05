Danone Romania 2023 Turnover Up 18% To RON1.09B. Profit Rises 6% To RON68.4M

Danone Romania 2023 Turnover Up 18% To RON1.09B. Profit Rises 6% To RON68.4M. Danone Romania in 2023 registered RON1.0 billion turnover, up 18%, and RON68.4 million profit, 6% above the 2022 level. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]