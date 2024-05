Stay Fit Gym Expands Further, Opens Two Units in Iasi

Stay Fit Gym Expands Further, Opens Two Units in Iasi. Gym network Stay Fit Gym continues to expand and has announced it will open two new units in Iulius projects of Iasi, namely in Family Market Miroslava, on May 27, and in Iulius Mall, in summer. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]