Brico Dépôt Romania Ends Q1/2024 with £63M Sales, Up 12.3%. Brico Dépôt Romania, part of British group Kingfisher, in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 registered sales worth £63 million, 12.3% higher than in the year-earlier period and up 14.7% in like-for-like terms, at a steady value of the exchange rate. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]