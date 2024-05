Romania’s Banking System Boasts Record High Profit of over RON3.7B in Q1/2024, Up 10% from Q1/2023

Romania’s Banking System Boasts Record High Profit of over RON3.7B in Q1/2024, Up 10% from Q1/2023. Profit at the level of the Romanian banking system at the end of Q12024 hit a new record high, of over RON3.7 billion, up around 10% from the gain reported for Q1/2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]