Romania becomes European Junior Champion in rhythmic gymnastics. Romania won the title of European Junior Champion in rhythmic gymnastics in the team event held on Wednesday, May 22, in Budapest. This is the first ever Junior Team Gold medal for Romania. Romanian athletes Amalia Lic? and Lisa Garac scored a total of 125.100 points, surpassing Israel (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]