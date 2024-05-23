 
Romaniapress.com

May 23, 2024

Romanian poet Ana Blandiana awarded 2024 Princess of Asturias Prize for Literature
May 23, 2024

Romanian poet Ana Blandiana awarded 2024 Princess of Asturias Prize for Literature.

The Romanian poet Ana Blandiana has been awarded the 2024 Princess of Asturias Prize for Literature (Premio Princesa de Asturias de las Letras). The jury for the award was chaired by Santiago Muñoz Machado and made up of Xosé Ballesteros Rey, Xuan Bello Fernández, Blanca Berasátegui (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Government Raises Gross Minimum Wage To RON3,700 On July 1 The gross minimum wage will rise to RON3,700 from 1 July, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced after Thursday's meeting with the National Tripartite Council for Social Dialogue.

Bento Posts RON25.6M Operating Revenue, RON6.8M Net Profit In Q1 2B Intelligent Soft SA (Bento, Intellectually Curious - BENTO.RO) a Romanian entrepreneurial company that provides software development services and IT infrastructure and Cloud services, posted operating revenue of RON25.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, a 201% increase on the year-ago period.

Central Bank: Romania's Annual Inflation Rate Expected To Decline To 4.9% In Dec 2024 vs Previous Prediction Of 4.7% Romania's annual inflation rate is expected to decline to 4.9% in December 2024, from a previous projection of 4.7%, and to fall only marginally inside the variation band of the target at the end of the projection horizon, i.e. to 3.4% in March 2026, in line with prior forecasts, as per the (...)

Premier Energy Starts Trading On Bucharest Stock Exchange On May 28 May 28 is the first trading session on the Bucharest Stock Exchange of Premier Energy (PE.RO), following the initial public offering the natural gas supplier conducted between May 8 and 15, the stock market operator announced.

Grup Feroviar Roman Eyes Nearly RON1.3B Turnover In 2024 Grup Feroviar Roman, the most important company of the Grampet group and the leader of the rail freight transport market, targets a turnover of RON1.28 billion in 2024, higher than RON1.05 billion in 2023, according to company officials.

Golden Food Snacks Borrows RON2.8M From CEC Bank Golden Food Snacks, the producer of the ELMAS seeds, has borrowed RON2.8 million from Romanian state-run lender CEC Bank, as per a stock market report.

Horia Manda Buys 790,000 Shares Of One United Properties For Nearly RON696,000 Horia Manda, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Patria Bank, executive partner at Axxess Capital, and non-executive member of the Board of Directors of real estate developer One United Properties (ONE.RO), has bought 790,000 ONE shares from stock market investors, for nearly RON696,000.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |