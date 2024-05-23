Bucharest’s Slow Coffee Festival adds workshops for restaurants, cafes to 2024 edition

Bucharest’s Slow Coffee Festival adds workshops for restaurants, cafes to 2024 edition. This year’s Slow Coffee Festival, a major event dedicated to specialty coffee that promotes sustainability, dedicates a day to the growth and development of professionals in the field of restaurants and cafes. Ten workshops will be held on May 31 for the B2B community. Slow Coffee Festival (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]