New Issue Of Bittnet Bonds Worth RON6.6M Starts Trading At Bucharest Stock Exchange. Bittnet Group (BNET), the first company in the IT sector listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has listed a new issue of bonds worth RON6.6 million, under the stock ticker BNET28A, on Thursday (May 23). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]