Competition Council Assesses Takeover Of Dr. Oetker Romania's Assets By The New Originals Company GmbH. The Competition Council is assessing the transaction whereby The New Originals Company GmbH intends to acquire the assets owned by Dr. Oetker Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]