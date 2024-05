Competition Council Approves Takeover Of Officine Maccaferri And Its Subsidiaries By Ambienta SGR

Competition Council Approves Takeover Of Officine Maccaferri And Its Subsidiaries By Ambienta SGR. Romania's Competition Council approved the transaction whereby Ambienta SGR S.p.A., through HoldCo 69 S.r.l., intends to take over Officine Maccaferri S.p.A. and its subsidiaries. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]