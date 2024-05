Lidl Ends 2023 With RON22.4B Consolidated Turnover In Romania, Up 18% YoY

Lidl companies in Romania (Lidl Discount SRL, Lidl Romania SCS, Lidl Romania SRL and Lidl Imobiliare Romania Management SCS) ended 2023 with a consolidated turnover of over RON22.4 billion, up 18% on the year, and net profit of nearly RON1 billion, close to 2022 level. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]