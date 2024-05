Bento Posts RON25.6M Operating Revenue, RON6.8M Net Profit In Q1

Bento Posts RON25.6M Operating Revenue, RON6.8M Net Profit In Q1. 2B Intelligent Soft SA (Bento, Intellectually Curious - BENTO.RO) a Romanian entrepreneurial company that provides software development services and IT infrastructure and Cloud services, posted operating revenue of RON25.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, a 201% increase on the year-ago period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]