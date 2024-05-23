Central Bank: Romania's Annual Inflation Rate Expected To Decline To 4.9% In Dec 2024 vs Previous Prediction Of 4.7%

Central Bank: Romania's Annual Inflation Rate Expected To Decline To 4.9% In Dec 2024 vs Previous Prediction Of 4.7%. Romania's annual inflation rate is expected to decline to 4.9% in December 2024, from a previous projection of 4.7%, and to fall only marginally inside the variation band of the target at the end of the projection horizon, i.e. to 3.4% in March 2026, in line with prior forecasts, as per the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]