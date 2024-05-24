Former Romanian intelligence service deputy head probed for influence peddling

Former Romanian intelligence service deputy head probed for influence peddling. The former deputy head of Romania's intelligence service SRI (2005-2017), Florian Coldea, was placed under judicial control on bail of RON 500,000 (EUR 100,000) payable within seven days after the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) initiated an investigation in a corruption case where (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]